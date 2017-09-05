\
image

See Why This Bag Raised Over $3 Million on Kickstarter & Indiegogo

  • 20+ Innovative Features
  • Backpack or Duffel Bag Carry
  • Durable Weatherproof Materials
  • Free Shipping in the US

Featured In

image
image

Look Inside the Nomatic Travel Bag

image

Strap System

Innovative design allows you to switch between backpack and duffel in seconds with no dangling straps.

Laundry Bag

Designed to fit in the shoe compartment. The laundry bag expands and hangs on a doorknob. Full laundry bag will fit into your travel bag, keeping your clothes separate and organized.

image

Laundry Bag

Designed to fit in the shoe compartment. The laundry bag expands and hangs on a doorknob. Full laundry bag will fit back into your bag keeping dirty clothes separate and organized.

image

Bottle Pocket

Located on top for easy access, with waterproof material to keep your belongings dry, so you can stay hydrated on the road.

Shoe Compartment

Located at the bottom of the bag to help you keep clothing and other valuable separate and protected.

image

Shoe Compartment

Located at the bottom of the bag to help you keep clothing and other valuable separate and protected.

image

Socks/Underwear

Store socks, underwear, or even a light jacket for easy access when you get cold while traveling.

Laptop/Tablet

Padded and secure laptop and tablet pockets allow you to pack all your gear in one bag. TSA Checkpoint friendly lay-flat design.

image

Laptop/Tablet

Padded and secure laptop and tablet pockets allow you to pack all your gear in one bag. TSA Checkpoint friendly lay-flat design.

image

RFID Blocking / Cord Management

RFID Blocking and lockable pocket to keep your scanable and valuable items safe. Mesh, fleece-lined, and zipper pockets keep your gear organized.

Detachable Waist Straps

Included with each bag. Easily attach for added support. Features a waterproof passport pocket on each side.

image

Detachable Waist Straps

Included with each bag. Easily attach for added support. Features a waterproof passport pocket on each side.

Pick Your Bundle

image

BUY NOW

TRAVEL BAG $219.99

Includes Laundry Bag & Waist Straps

image

BUY NOW

TRAVEL BAG BUNDLE $269.99

Includes Laundry Bag, Waist Straps, Shirt Organizer, Toiletry Bag & Vacuum Bag.

Explore in 3D

Travel Bag Add-Ons

image

Shirt Organizer

Prevents wrinkles and keeps dress shirts and pants organized while traveling.

BUY NOW

$29.99

image

Toiletry Bag

Stay organized with multiple compartments and hanging hook.

BUY NOW

$29.99

image

Vacuum Bag

Pack more in an airtight vacuum bag. Compress vacuum free.

BUY NOW

$29.99

Laundry bag & waist straps INCLUDED WITH EVERY BAG. Need More?

image

BUY NOW

$29.99

image

BUY NOW

$29.99

image
Support
NOMATIC
We're Social
News & Updates

Sign up to get the latest on sales, new releases and more …

© 2017 NOMATIC. Powered by Shopify

PayPal Visa Mastercard American Express Discover