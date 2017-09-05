Innovative design allows you to switch between backpack and duffel in seconds with no dangling straps.
Designed to fit in the shoe compartment. The laundry bag expands and hangs on a doorknob. Full laundry bag will fit into your travel bag, keeping your clothes separate and organized.
Designed to fit in the shoe compartment. The laundry bag expands and hangs on a doorknob. Full laundry bag will fit back into your bag keeping dirty clothes separate and organized.
Located on top for easy access, with waterproof material to keep your belongings dry, so you can stay hydrated on the road.
Located at the bottom of the bag to help you keep clothing and other valuable separate and protected.
Located at the bottom of the bag to help you keep clothing and other valuable separate and protected.
Store socks, underwear, or even a light jacket for easy access when you get cold while traveling.
Padded and secure laptop and tablet pockets allow you to pack all your gear in one bag. TSA Checkpoint friendly lay-flat design.
Padded and secure laptop and tablet pockets allow you to pack all your gear in one bag. TSA Checkpoint friendly lay-flat design.
RFID Blocking and lockable pocket to keep your scanable and valuable items safe. Mesh, fleece-lined, and zipper pockets keep your gear organized.
Included with each bag. Easily attach for added support. Features a waterproof passport pocket on each side.
Included with each bag. Easily attach for added support. Features a waterproof passport pocket on each side.